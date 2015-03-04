Allegri: Pogba to return against Fiorentina

France star Pogba remained on the bench for Monday's top-of-the-table Serie A clash with Roma due to a thigh problem.

However, Allegri announced on Wednesday that the 21-year-old is available for the visit of Fiorentina.

"Paul Pogba and Stefano Sturaro are in good shape. Pogba will start tomorrow night," he said.

"I still haven't chosen my starting line-up [though] - I'll check on Andrea Barzagli today and we'll come to a decision together."

Allegri also confirmed that he hopes to have playmaker Andrea Pirlo fit for Juve's UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg at Borussia Dortmund in a fortnight.

Pirlo sustained a calf injury in Juve's 2-1 first-leg win last week.