Allegri positive on Mandzukic fitness

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri expects Mario Mandzukic to be fit to face Sampdoria, while Andrea Barzagli will miss the trip to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris due to a muscle injury.

The Croatia international missed the 3-0 win over Verona due to a calf problem, but is back in contention for Sunday's meeting.

"Mandzukic has a good chance of making the squad," Allegri said at a news conference. "But I still need to decide who to play up front. [Alvaro] Morata did well last week and will be back scoring soon.

"[Andrea] Barzagli won't be back in time, while [Mario] Lemina is in Barcelona for another medical examination. In 10 days he might be able to return to training.

"I hope to have [Roberto] Pereyra back as soon as possible. He's a player who can change games.

"I'm very happy to have [Martin] Caceres back. He deserved to play on Wednesday and his return equates to a top signing for us."

Juventus will be looking to make it nine Serie A wins in a row on Sunday, but Allegri has warned Samp will not be pushovers.

"Sampdoria played very well in the derby last week. We know that they will be in high spirits," he added.

"Sampdoria have plenty of quality, especially going forwards with the likes of Eder, [Luis] Muriel, [Antonio] Cassano and [Roberto] Soriano.

"[Vincenzo] Montella is a young coach who has already done very well in his career. He clearly has a bright future."