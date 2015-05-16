Allegri praises Morata, Storari contributions in Juve win

Massimiliano Allegri praised the contributions of Alvaro Morata and Marco Storari in Juventus' come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Inter.

Morata - fresh from scoring the decisive goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw at former club Real Madrid that sent Juve into the UEFA Champions League final - scored an 83rd-minute winner at San Siro with a helping hand from Samir Handanovic's glaring error.

Storari - starting in place of the rested goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon - also played his part in Juve's win with a string of impressive saves, including keeping out a low effort from Rodrigo Palacio when Inter were leading 1-0 in the first half.

"Morata is a player who continues to grow in confidence," head coach Allegri told Sky Sport Italia. "He has grown a lot. He is learning about Italian football.

"Storari was also instrumental with some excellent saves, particularly in the first half."

Juve made seven changes from the team that faced Real, with Allegri resting several players ahead of Wednesday's rearranged Coppa Italia final against Lazio.

At first, the makeshift line-up toiled against a bright Inter side who took the lead through Mauro Icardi, but Juve grew into the match and Claudio Marchisio's penalty made it 1-1 before the break and Morata's late strike completed the turnaround.

Allegri praised the winning mentality within his squad.

"I compliment the players," he added. "It was a good performance and they showed great character against a strong Inter side.

"I am very happy that we played with intensity and desire."