Allegri predicts Derby d'Italia will be a 'turning point' in title race

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri believes this weekend's Derby d'Italia against Inter will be a "turning point" in the Serie A title race.

Sunday's clash represents the first meeting of 2016-17 between the two heavyweights of Italian football, who have got their respective campaigns off to very differing starts.

While Juve are unbeaten in their opening four fixtures across all competitions - winning their first three league games before being held to a 0-0 draw by Sevilla in the Champions League - Frank de Boer's Inter have won only once under the Dutchman so far, and suffered a humiliating Europa League defeat to Hapoel Be'er Sheva last time out.

However, Allegri has insisted the champions - who are in search of their sixth successive Scudetto - will be taking nothing for granted.

"It will be a beautiful game as we are playing the Derby d'Italia and it will be the first turning point in the title race," Allegri said.

"It's the first turning point for winning the championship. Someone could think we are only at the fourth game-week and therefore it won't be decisive yet for the title but I don't agree.

"Inter against Juventus is the first big moment in the title race."