Allegri to rest Dybala against Bologna

Massimiliano Allegri will rest Paulo Dybala when Juventus take on Bologna on Friday with one eye on next week's Champions League clash Bayern Munich.

Allegri is adamant Juventus cannot afford to underestimate Bologna as he expects Roberto Donadoni's men to pose a serious threat, but he is nonetheless ready to leave out his star man up front.

Dybala has had a hand in 15 goals in his last 15 Serie A games (nine goals, six assists), as Juve have racked up a winning run that has launched them to pole position in the Scudetto race.

"Dybala may not start against Bologna. He has played more than anyone so far. I could go with [Alvaro] Morata and [Simone] Zaza up front," Allegri said at a news conference.

"We're not thinking about Bayern, that will come on Saturday morning. Friday's game is crucial for us. We're duty bound to come away with three points. Napoli won't give us an inch and we need to stay out in front.

"It will be a difficult game. Bologna have nothing to lose, they're in a good position in the league. Bologna are doing well, they've beaten Napoli and Milan. We need to play with intelligence. We cannot afford to get our approach wrong."

Allegri also had his say on the fitness of Leonardo Bonucci, Sami Khedira, Mario Mandzukic and Giorgio Chiellini ahead of the games against Bologna and Bayern and stressed he will not take any risks.

"Bonucci will be in the squad for the game against Bologna and will start," he added.

"We'll ensure Khedira's involvement is managed in games and training. Mandzukic will be with us from Saturday. We'll have a look at Chiellini for Tuesday, I don't want to take risks.

"Tuesday's match is only the first of two legs. Qualification will be reached if we do our job in Munich."