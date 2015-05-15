Allegri to rest players ahead of Coppa Italia final

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is set to rest a host of players for Saturday's Serie A trip to Inter, keeping an eye on Wednesday's Coppa Italia final against Lazio.

The Turin outfit qualified for the UEFA Champions League final with an aggregate victory over Real Madrid in midweek, prompting the domestic cup decider to be brought forward.

"We'll be taking a near full contingent down to the San Siro, leaving a few at home," said Allegri, whose side have already wrapped up the league title.

"[Martin] Caceres is the only player on the treatment table at present. Tomorrow I'll have the chance to rest a few players.

"On Wednesday there's the Coppa Italia final, our second target of the season, so we'll need to prepare as best we can.

"[Carlos] Tevez, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Patrice] Evra and [Arturo] Vidal will not be making the journey to the San Siro."

While Allegri's primary focus is currently on Coppa Italia glory, he does have one eye on the Champions League meeting with Barcelona in Berlin on June 6.

"Rest is just as important as work at this stage," he added. "We need to be clear headed when going into the Champions League final.

"We've reached the final on merit thanks to gradual and consistent improvement as the season's gone on.

"We can't go into the Champions League final feeling stressed, we need to be calm and know that we've got a good chance of winning.

"Our game plan for Barcelona? For now we'll focus on Inter, the Coppa Italia and Napoli [next weekend]."