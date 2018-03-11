Allegri wants Juventus to avoid Real Madrid & Barcelona in Champions League

Massimiliano Allegri is hoping Juventus will be able to avoid LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Madrid and Juve are two of the four teams to have booked a place in the last eight of the competition, while Barcelona host Chelsea on Tuesday.

Zinedine Zidane's side are seeking a third consecutive Champions League title and Madrid saw off Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16.

Allegri thinks they are the team to beat, Juve having lost 4-1 to the Santiago Bernabeu outfit in last season's Cardiff final despite Mario Mandzukic's stunning strike.

"I hope to avoid both Barcelona and Real Madrid," said Allegri after a 2-0 home win against Udinese on Sunday sent Juve top of Serie A.

"I think Madrid are the favourites to win the competition. They're focusing solely on the Champions League and there's nobody else that deals with games in this competition like they do."