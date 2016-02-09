Allegri will join Chelsea, says former coach

Former coach Giovanni Galeone expects Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri to fill the void left by Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

Two-time Serie A-winning coach Allegri is reportedly the frontrunner to manage Chelsea next season after Mourinho departed by mutual consent in December.

Allegri has continued to play down a move to Stamford Bridge and the Premier League with his contract at Juventus not due to expire until 2017.

But Galeone, who coached Allegri during his playing career, believes the 48-year-old Italian is well equipped to succeed in England.

"I think Max will go to Chelsea and will do very well," the 75-year-old told Radio Radio.

"Allegri is doing incredible things, even if the club failed to buy the players he requested last summer: from Mario Gotze, to Isco.

"For me, he will leave Italy, and I see him going to England because the deal [Chelsea owner Roman] Abramovich has offered is really fantastic.

"As one of the five best coaches in the world, he has to leave Juventus, it makes no sense for him to stay in Italy."

Juventus are flying high this term and on track for a fifth Scudetto amid their 14-game winning streak in Serie A.