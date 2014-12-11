Allen seeks more Old Trafford delight

Brendan Rodgers' men suffered a disappointing UEFA Champions League exit at the group stages after a 1-1 draw at home to Basel on Tuesday.

However, Liverpool have a chance to end the week on a high note with three points at Old Trafford in the eagerly awaited clash between the north west rivals.

And midfielder Allen is seeking to a similar performance to the corresponding Premier League fixture between the sides last season that saw Liverpool triumph 3-0 in March.

"We had a fantastic result there last season, so we'll be looking to draw some confidence and inspiration from that performance and we'll go there and try to get the win," he told Liverpool's official website.

"They are great games to play in between two clubs who are massive globally and there's a great rivalry between the clubs. These matches are great to be a part of.

"Last season it was a great feeling to go to Old Trafford and get the three points and all of the players want that feeling again.

"When you are a kid, these are the kind of games you can't wait to watch and these are the games that inspire all of the players in the dressing room as it's great to be involved in.

"So we can't wait for it and both sets of fans can't wait for the kick-off either."