Alli back in England training
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli had been expected to miss England's World Cup game against Panama, but he returned to training on Saturday.
Dele Alli handed England a fitness boost on the eve of their World Cup Group G game against Panama by returning to training following a thigh injury.
The Tottenham midfielder sustained the problem during the Three Lions' opening 2-1 win over Tunisia in Volgograd.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek came on for Alli during the second half of that match and was widely thought to be in line for a maiden World Cup start against the Central Americans.
That may still come to pass, but the sight of Alli on the training field in Repino – albeit doing part of his warm-up away from the main group – represents a positive for boss Gareth Southgate as he looks to make it two wins out of two on Sunday.
Panama were beaten 3-0 by Belgium in their opening match at Russia 2018.
