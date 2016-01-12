Alli deserves new Spurs contract - Pochettino

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino says Dele Alli is fully deserving of his new contract at White Hart Lane.

The England international agreed a new deal with Spurs on Tuesday less than 12 months after arriving from MK Dons on a five-and-a-half-year contract.

Alli will be under contract with Spurs until 2021 and Pochettino says the 19-year-old has earned an improved salary as a result of his form this term.

"It's very good for him and for us," Pochettino told reporters.

"I think he deserves, for this last six months with us, this improvement in his contract and his salary.

"Now he's an international and he plays consistently for the first team. I think he deserves all that he gets now."

Alli has formed part of a strong English contingent in Spurs' side this season, with the likes of Kyle Walker, Eric Dier and Harry Kane helping the club to fourth in the table.

With FA Cup and Europa League campaigns still going strong, Pochettino added: "For me, all the players are important.

"It's true Dele is important too but for me the most important thing is the quality of the squad and the team spirit.

"And then you have a very good player with the quality to play, who can achieve whatever they want.

"The most important thing is that players like Dele Alli are here, showing their commitment to the club and this is the most important thing."