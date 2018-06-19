Alli to have scan on thigh knock after England win

England midfielder Dele Alli will undergo a precautionary scan after sustaining a thigh injury during England's 2-1 World Cup Group G win over Tunisia.

Captain Harry Kane completed a brace with a dramatic stoppage-time winner in Volgograd, by which point his Tottenham team-mate Alli had already made way for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Gareth Southgate's squad are undertaking a light training session in Repino, despite only arriving back at their tournament base at 0600 local time.

The starting XI from Monday's win will rest up and undertake recovery work back at the team hotel.

England are back in action at Russia 2018 when they face Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday. The Central American nation were beaten 3-0 in their opening game against Belgium.