Alli impressed by newcomer Janssen

Dele Alli has submitted a favourable review of new Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen after the two featured together for the first time and both got on the scoresheet during Spurs' 6-1 thrashing of Inter.

The former MK Dons midfielder has only just returned to first-team action for Mauricio Pochettino's side after playing for England at Euro 2016, but he already believes Janssen has a lot to contribute since moving to White Hart Lane from AZ Alkmaar last month.

"He's a great player and showed what he's got to offer," Alli said.

"He scored a goal, and for mine I just played it to him, he laid it off and I put it in the back of the net."

Alli shared his thoughts on the return of Harry Kane and his own performance in an impressive triumph against the Serie A outfit.

"I'm also pleased for Harry," he said of the centre forward, who scored twice against Inter after struggling for the Three Lions in France.

"You know what you're going to get with him, you know he's going to score goals whoever he plays against and it's two great finishes for him and I'm sure he will be delighted.

"I felt a bit rusty, to be honest, but it was good to brush off the cobwebs and get some minutes - we're ready and raring to go now for the first game against Everton," he added, referring to Spurs' opening match of the Premier League season at Goodison Park next Saturday.