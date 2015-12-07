Alli must keep feet on ground - Kane

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has urged team-mate Dele Alli to stay focused and keep his feet on the ground, despite the teenager's rapid progress this season.

Alli has scored three goals this term after his opener helped Tottenham to a 1-1 draw with West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 19-year-old's stellar rise has already earned him four England caps in 2015 but Kane has warned the youngster not to get too carried away.

"Playing for England and scoring at Wembley is kind of similar to what I did last year," said Kane. "He is going through a whirlwind, everything is happening so quickly.

"He probably hasn't had a chance to sit back and realise what he has done. But he has to stay focused. We have good coaches here and good management staff.

"I am sure he will keep his feet on the ground because there is a long way to go this season and he wants to keep getting better. I will keep telling him that too, of course. I know he will keep working on the training field to try to get better."

Alli was playing in League One for MK Dons last season but has shown huge development to become one of the Premier League's young stars and the midfielder has a good chance of being in Roy Hodgson's England squad for Euro 2016.

"He is a great player and has worked hard to get where he is. He has come in and done fantastic for us," said Kane. "But there is still a long way to go, he has to keep working hard and can’t get ahead of himself."

Tottenham face Monaco on Thursday in their final Europa League group match although the London club have already qualified for the next round.