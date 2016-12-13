Alli rubbishes talk of €60million PSG move

Dele Alli says he sees his future at Tottenham despite speculation over a possible transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions have been linked with a €60million bid for the England international following his exceptional first 18 months in the Premier League.

Alli, however, has dismissed talk of a move away from White Hart Lane and says he is at the ideal club to continue his development.

"It's all just rumours to be honest with you," he told Sky Sports News.

"I have just signed a new contract with Tottenham, I am happy here. I couldn't think of a better place to be at my age.

"It has been a great year for me, I have had a lot of success in my career so far but I have got to keep improving, keep getting better, and make sure 2017 is even better."

Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Manchester United on Sunday, a result that leaves them 10 points adrift of league leaders Chelsea after 15 matches.

But despite a run of only two wins in their last eight league games, Alli believes they are still involved in the title race.

"I think so," said the 20-year-old. "We are a team that is confident in ourselves, we fancy ourselves against anyone.

"I think we need to be a little bit more consistent. We are still working on it and we are still working together as a team.

"But we have got a great side and we are happy to sit underneath the radar and just keep picking up points.

"It is no good being good in halves of games or in one game and not in the next one. When we find our rhythm, I am sure we will be a great team again."