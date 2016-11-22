Allofs: Draxler could leave Wolfsburg

After almost departing in the last transfer window, Wolfsburg's director of sport Klaus Allofs revealed midfielder Julian Draxler could potentially be sold.

Wolfsburg rejected reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal to retain the services of Draxler before the transfer window shut.

But with the 23-year-old Germany international - who is under contract until June 2020 - struggling for form in the Bundesliga this season having yet to score in nine matches, Wolfsburg appear ready to change their stance.

"We'll evaluate the situation differently, and we may do things differently next time," Allofs told German TV channel Sport1.

"Does this mean letting him [Draxler] leave? Potentially."

Draxler - who scored five goals in 21 Bundesliga appearances last season - hit out at Wolfsburg in September, accusing the club of denying him the opportunity to leave.

Allofs added: "This story doesn't help him, or Wolfsburg.

"He wants to get back to his level, he wants to help."

Draxler's Wolfsburg - 14th in the standings - travel to Ingolstadt on Saturday.