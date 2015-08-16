Allofs: Wolfsburg braced for De Bruyne offers

Wolfsburg are braced for a new bid for sought-after Kevin De Bruyne in the coming days, but hope to persuade the Belgium international to stay.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with luring the former Chelsea forward back to England before the transfer deadline.

After 10 goals and 20 assists in the Bundesliga last season, Wolfsburg want to keep De Bruyne, who has a contract until 2019, but sporting director Klaus Allofs is braced for another enquiry for his star player.

"The decisive part is that we don't want to sell him," he told Sky Deutschland. "There could very well be another offer during the next few days.

"However, there are many preconditions indicating that he will stay."

Meanwhile, head coach Dieter Hecking defended De Bruyne after he was substituted with 15 minutes to play following a below-par performance in Wolfsburg's 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

He said: "The guy played average. He's allowed to do so.

"And that I substituted him a bit earlier is something that I can grant him once in a while. His performance doesn't always have to be extraordinary.

"What really upset me were the chants coming from certain fans. That's something you just don't do. I want to stress this fact.

"I think that Kevin tried a lot and it simply didn't work out. He was stopped where he's usually able to pass a player, then he played a pass that was not precise enough.

"We know about Kevin that he's not upset with his team-mates but with himself because he knows he's able to do better.

"Like I said, this was an average performance by him and everything else is fine."