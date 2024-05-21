Ally McCoist exclusive: "It was sore to miss out on the knockout stage in 1996 – but Scotland can make history at Euro 2024"

By
Contributions from
published

The former Rangers striker was so close to glory 28 years ago, and believes they can go one step further this time

Ally McCoist File Photo
(Image credit: Andrew Milligan)

Ally McCoist believes Scotland can reach the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time ever this summer – 28 years after he went so close himself to making that history.

Scotland have appeared at eight previous World Cups and three Euros without ever making it through the first round, but the format of this year’s tournament means McCoist fancies their chances of making it this summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from more than 20 countries, in places as varied as Ivory Coast and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, AFCON and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

With contributions from