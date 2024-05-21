Ally McCoist exclusive: "It was sore to miss out on the knockout stage in 1996 – but Scotland can make history at Euro 2024"

Ally McCoist believes Scotland can reach the knockout stage of a major tournament for the first time ever this summer – 28 years after he went so close himself to making that history.

Scotland have appeared at eight previous World Cups and three Euros without ever making it through the first round, but the format of this year’s tournament means McCoist fancies their chances of making it this summer.

Euro 2024 will kick off with hosts Germany taking on Scotland on June 14, while Hungary and Switzerland making up the rest of the group.

Speaking courtesy of talkSPORT Bet, former Rangers and Scotland striker McCoist said in the new Euro 2024 preview edition of FourFourTwo magazine: “I think this is a really good chance for Scotland to make it through the group at a tournament, though I’m loath to put any more pressure on the boys than they’ve already got.

“Four teams qualify in third place. If we can win a game – and we’re more than capable of doing that – then we’ve got a chance of qualification. That would be the first time any Scotland team has done it. Why not this tournament?”

Scotland looked set to reach the knockout stage for the first time ever at Euro 96 – McCoist's stunning goal gave them victory over Switzerland in their last group game, while England were beating the Netherlands 4-0.

As it turned out though, England conceded a late consolation goal, and the Netherlands pipped the Scots to second in the group on goals scored.

“In 1996 I thought we’d done enough to qualify, particularly because, let’s be honest, England did us a massive favour against the Dutch," McCoist said.

“They lost a late goal and I remember kidding David Seaman on, saying he had cost us qualification. He said, ‘I think you’ll find you did, when you put that shot over the bar after about 10 minutes’. It was very difficult to argue with him! That was a sore one, but it wasn’t to be.

“Getting out of the group has maybe been a mental barrier for Scotland, because we’ve had some brilliant teams. In 1974 – I can remember that team – Billy Bremner was so unlucky not to score against Brazil. We beat Zaire and drew 1-1 with Yugoslavia.

“We’ve had some great teams who failed to qualify. In 1978, you had Kenny Dalglish, Graeme Souness and guys like that going to Argentina. The 1982 team was a good side, too. I’m desperately hoping this tournament can be the first one for the boys."

