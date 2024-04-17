Alan Shearer hints at major BBC change for Euro 2024 coverage

Former England captain Alan Shearer appears to be set for a new role when he covers Euro 2024 with the BBC.

The Newcastle United icon has appeared on the BBC since 2009, regularly appearing as a pundit for both Match of the Day on their Premier League coverage and during World Cup and European Championship coverage.

Attention is now turning to this summer’s tournament in Germany, where England will be looking to go one better than Euro 2020, where they lost in the final to Italy and millions will tune in to see if the Three Lions can end what is now a 58-year wait for a major trophy.

Alan Shearer in action for England at Euro 96 (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Shearer, who played in three major tournaments for England, will be covering Gareth Southgate’s team, but it looks like he will undertake a somewhat unfamiliar role.

During the latest episode of The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer appeared to reveal that he will switch from being a pundit to the role of co-commentator in Germany.

“Does that mean I will be getting hammered for doing the co-comms in the England games in the Euros?”, he said while debating what the hardest role to perform during TV coverage alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards.

This would mark a change from the BBC’s coverage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when Shearer was on punditry duties in the studio, while Jermaine Jenas was co-commentator alongside Guy Mowbray.

The BBC are yet to confirm the final team that will cover this summer’s tournament which begins when hosts Germany take on Scotland in Munich on June 14. England begin their campaign two days later when they face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

