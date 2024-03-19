Euro 2024 stadiums: Host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know

The Olympiastadion is one of 10 venues selected to host games across Euro 2024 in Germany.

Ten Euro 2024 stadiums have been confirmed by UEFA, as we continue to countdown towards this summer's finals in Germany.

Set to begin on June 14 with Julian Nagelsmann's side taking on Scotland in Munich, the competition will run for a little over a month before culminating on July 14 with the final in Berlin.

Here, FourFourTwo gives you the lowdown on all 10 host venues at Euro 2024, with a little bit of information on each to shock your mates in the pub...

Euro 2024 stadiums: 1. Olympiastadion, Berlin

The Olympiastadion is currently home to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened: 1936

Capacity: 71,000

Club: Hertha Berlin

Euro 2024 highlight: Final

Did you know? Germany’s biggest all-seater has hosted not just the 2006 World Cup final, but an array of icons – Usain Bolt broke two world records there in 2009, while Pope Benedict attracted 61,000 followers in 2011.

2. RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Rhein Energie Stadium is the home of FC Koln. (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Opened: 2004

Capacity: 43,000

Club: FC Köln

Euro 2024 highlight: England vs Slovenia

Did you know? Köln’s former Müngersdorfer stadium was rebuilt for the 2006 World Cup and is easily spotted due to four illuminated corner towers; it’s also four miles outside of the city, so forward planning is likely required.

3. Westfalenstadion, Dortmund

Westfalenstadion or Signal Iduna Park is the home of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened: 1974

Capacity: 62,000

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Euro 2024 highlight: Semi-final

Did you know? Expanded several times (the Bundesliga permits standing areas, so its capacity can reach over 80,000), the Westfalenstadion’s early-Noughties extension was delayed by an unexploded bomb under a car park.

4. Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf

Fortuna Dusseldorf's home ground, Merkur Spiel-Arena. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened: 2004

Capacity: 47,000

Club: Fortuna Dusseldorf

Euro 2024 highlight: Quarter-final

Did you know? Multi-purpose, with its retractable roof and central heating, this is where Tyson Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and Azerbaijan won the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest.

5. Waldstadion, Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt play their home games at Waldstadion. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened: 1925

Capacity: 47,000

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Euro 2024 highlight: Denmark vs England

Did you know? Frankfurt’s venerable arena has a varied sporting history – swimming, ice hockey, cycling – and some epic moments. Muhammad Ali beat Karl Mildenberger there in 1966, Germany’s first heavyweight world title fight.

6. Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

Schalke's home is currently known as the Merkur Spiel-Arena for sponsorship reasons. (Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Opened: 2001

Capacity: 50,000

Club: Schalke

Euro 2024 highlight: Spain vs Italy

Did you know? Built – carefully – above disused tunnels in the proud old mining city, the AufSchalke has a retractable roof and pitch, the latter resting on a 11,000-ton slidable tub.

7. Volksparkstadion, Hamburg

Volksparkstadion is the home of Hamburger SV who currently play in Bundesliga 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened: 2000

Capacity: 49,000

Club: Hamburg

Euro 2024 highlight: Quarter-final

Did you know? Originally opened in 1925 and rebuilt in 1953, the ‘people’s park’ stadium was replaced again before World Cup 2006, spun 90 degrees for peak sunlight and sight lines.

8. Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

RB Leipzig's home is known as the Red Bull Arena. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened: 2004

Capacity: 40,000

Club: RB Leipzig

Euro 2024 highlight: Netherlands vs France

Did you know? East Germany’s biggest stadium and the only one hosting games at the Euros, RB Leipzig’s arena was built inside the exterior of the old 1956 Zentralstadion, which had been disused for a decade.

9. Allianz Arena, Munich

Bayern Munich's home is named the Allianz Arena. (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Opened: 2005

Capacity: 66,000

Club: Bayern Munich

Euro 2024 highlight: Semi-final

Did you know? Purpose-built for Bayern and then-tenants 1860 Munich, this was the world’s first stadium with a full-colour illuminated exterior, that famous facade made of almost 3000 inflatable plastic panels.

10. MHPArena, Stuttgart

Vfb Stuttgart's home ground is named the MHPArena. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opened: 1933

Capacity: 51,000

Club: VfB Stuttgart

Euro 2024 highlight: Scotland vs Hungary

Did you know? The former Neckarstadion – heavily remodelled in 2009 – is renowned for its distinctive fabric roof, which is made from PVC-coated polyester and can withstand weights of up to 1,000kg.

