Euro 2024 stadiums: Host cities, capacities, and everything you need to know
The Euro 2024 stadiums are known - and strangely there will be more than at the World Cup in Qatar
Ten Euro 2024 stadiums have been confirmed by UEFA, as we continue to countdown towards this summer's finals in Germany.
Set to begin on June 14 with Julian Nagelsmann's side taking on Scotland in Munich, the competition will run for a little over a month before culminating on July 14 with the final in Berlin.
Here, FourFourTwo gives you the lowdown on all 10 host venues at Euro 2024, with a little bit of information on each to shock your mates in the pub...
Euro 2024 stadiums: 1. Olympiastadion, Berlin
Opened: 1936
Capacity: 71,000
Club: Hertha Berlin
Euro 2024 highlight: Final
Did you know? Germany’s biggest all-seater has hosted not just the 2006 World Cup final, but an array of icons – Usain Bolt broke two world records there in 2009, while Pope Benedict attracted 61,000 followers in 2011.
2. RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne
Opened: 2004
Capacity: 43,000
Club: FC Köln
Euro 2024 highlight: England vs Slovenia
Did you know? Köln’s former Müngersdorfer stadium was rebuilt for the 2006 World Cup and is easily spotted due to four illuminated corner towers; it’s also four miles outside of the city, so forward planning is likely required.
3. Westfalenstadion, Dortmund
Opened: 1974
Capacity: 62,000
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Euro 2024 highlight: Semi-final
Did you know? Expanded several times (the Bundesliga permits standing areas, so its capacity can reach over 80,000), the Westfalenstadion’s early-Noughties extension was delayed by an unexploded bomb under a car park.
4. Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf
Opened: 2004
Capacity: 47,000
Club: Fortuna Dusseldorf
Euro 2024 highlight: Quarter-final
Did you know? Multi-purpose, with its retractable roof and central heating, this is where Tyson Fury beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and Azerbaijan won the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest.
5. Waldstadion, Frankfurt
Opened: 1925
Capacity: 47,000
Club: Eintracht Frankfurt
Euro 2024 highlight: Denmark vs England
Did you know? Frankfurt’s venerable arena has a varied sporting history – swimming, ice hockey, cycling – and some epic moments. Muhammad Ali beat Karl Mildenberger there in 1966, Germany’s first heavyweight world title fight.
6. Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen
Opened: 2001
Capacity: 50,000
Club: Schalke
Euro 2024 highlight: Spain vs Italy
Did you know? Built – carefully – above disused tunnels in the proud old mining city, the AufSchalke has a retractable roof and pitch, the latter resting on a 11,000-ton slidable tub.
7. Volksparkstadion, Hamburg
Opened: 2000
Capacity: 49,000
Club: Hamburg
Euro 2024 highlight: Quarter-final
Did you know? Originally opened in 1925 and rebuilt in 1953, the ‘people’s park’ stadium was replaced again before World Cup 2006, spun 90 degrees for peak sunlight and sight lines.
8. Red Bull Arena, Leipzig
Opened: 2004
Capacity: 40,000
Club: RB Leipzig
Euro 2024 highlight: Netherlands vs France
Did you know? East Germany’s biggest stadium and the only one hosting games at the Euros, RB Leipzig’s arena was built inside the exterior of the old 1956 Zentralstadion, which had been disused for a decade.
9. Allianz Arena, Munich
Opened: 2005
Capacity: 66,000
Club: Bayern Munich
Euro 2024 highlight: Semi-final
Did you know? Purpose-built for Bayern and then-tenants 1860 Munich, this was the world’s first stadium with a full-colour illuminated exterior, that famous facade made of almost 3000 inflatable plastic panels.
10. MHPArena, Stuttgart
Opened: 1933
Capacity: 51,000
Club: VfB Stuttgart
Euro 2024 highlight: Scotland vs Hungary
Did you know? The former Neckarstadion – heavily remodelled in 2009 – is renowned for its distinctive fabric roof, which is made from PVC-coated polyester and can withstand weights of up to 1,000kg.
