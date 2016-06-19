Almer happy as Ronaldo struggles against Austria

Austria goalkeeper Robert Almer revelled in a "special day" after denying Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal in a 0-0 draw at Euro 2016.

Almer was a giant in goal, making a string of impressive saves and watching Ronaldo miss his penalty in the Group F clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The 32-year-old keeper was singled out by coach Marcel Koller on a night when Austria had to survive long periods of pressure.

And speaking afterwards, Almer said: "I'm happy.

"Special day, for me it's good to see I also can save balls from Cristiano and I think it gives a little bit more self-confidence."

It was a forgettable night for Ronaldo, who made his record-breaking 128th Portugal appearance.

His 79th-minute spot-kick hit the post before his header was correctly disallowed for offside in Paris.

Asked if he sensed Ronaldo's frustration, Almer added: "Not really.

"In the game you're so focused you don't see such things but maybe it helped me a little bit at the penalty that he didn't score."

The stalemate earned Austria their first point of the European Championship following the 2-0 loss to group leaders Hungary.

Austria now face Iceland on Wednesday with qualification well and truly possible.

"For us that's the chance to go to the next round so hopefully we can win," Almer said.