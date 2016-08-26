Almost zero chance of Juventus signing James - Marotta

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta insists there is "almost zero chance" of luring James Rodriguez from Real Madrid to the Serie A.

The Italian champions have been linked with a move for James, who has found limited opportunities under Zinedine Zidane at Madrid.

An €80million transfer from Monaco in 2014, James was one of Madrid's best performers in his first season, but an injury sent him down the pecking order last term.

However, Marotta says Juve are not trying to land the Colombia international, who was the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup.

"There is almost zero chance of signing James," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"In every case between Real Madrid and Juventus there is a great relation of esteem and mutual affection."

Speaking at the draw for the Champions League, Marotta added: "With [Real Madrid president] Florentino Perez we joked about a few names but today we did not talk about any footballers because they want to keep their players."