Quiz! Can you name every club Manchester United have faced in a major final?
There are 50 clubs to get (including duplicates) going all the way back to 1909
Manchester United have enjoyed more than their share of major finals down the years.
From the early 20th century through the Busby Babes, into the Sir Alex Ferguson era and beyond, the Red Devils have had plenty of days out at Wembley and on the big stage around the world.
Along the way, they have played a whole host of opponents, right from some of the biggest names in football right now to some whose glory days are well behind them now.
What we want from you is the names of the opposition in all 50 of Manchester United's finals to date, and we're giving you 10 minutes in which to do it.
Helpfully, we have given you the year, tournament and final score for each one - but that's as much information as you're getting from us.
Remember, you can sign into Kwizly for a clue, too. Just press the 'hint' button and we'll give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
Just navigated your way through our Man United finals? Don't let your European football knowledge gather dust! We've got a few more challenges for you to tackle.
Why not test your Bundesliga expertise by seeing if you can name whether 20 different players featured for Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, both, or neither? Or, sticking with European competition, see if you can name every British club to have competed in either the Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup.
If your focus is more on domestic leagues, why not test your Premier League knowledge by trying to name every player who has the distinction of winning the title just once in their career? For a quick-fire challenge on the same topic, see if you can name every Premier League champion in order within 90 seconds!
Finally, if you're a fan of European giants, why not aim for a perfect score on our Real Madrid Galacticos quiz? There's plenty to get stuck into…
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.