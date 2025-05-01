Manchester United have enjoyed more than their share of major finals down the years.

From the early 20th century through the Busby Babes, into the Sir Alex Ferguson era and beyond, the Red Devils have had plenty of days out at Wembley and on the big stage around the world.

Along the way, they have played a whole host of opponents, right from some of the biggest names in football right now to some whose glory days are well behind them now.

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Getty Images) QUIZ Can you name the 100 most expensive transfers involving Brazilian footballers ever?

What we want from you is the names of the opposition in all 50 of Manchester United's finals to date, and we're giving you 10 minutes in which to do it.

Helpfully, we have given you the year, tournament and final score for each one - but that's as much information as you're getting from us.

Remember, you can sign into Kwizly for a clue, too. Just press the 'hint' button and we'll give you the first letter of the next name you're looking for.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

