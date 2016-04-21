Alonso: Atletico Madrid can win La Liga

Former Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso believes arch-rivals Atletico can win La Liga this season.

This season's La Liga is set to go down to the wire as title holders and leaders Barcelona are level on points with second-placed Atletico heading into the remaining four rounds.

Madrid are a point further back in the standings.

But Alonso - now plying his trade for German champions Bayern Munich and preparing to come up against Atletico in the Champions League semi-finals - feels Diego Simeone's men are well placed.

"The league has been exciting," Alonso said.

"The top three teams are so strong, but Atletico have a good chance to win it.

"They will be treating every game they have left as a final."

Atletico edged Athletic Bilbao 1-0 on Wednesday to maintain the pressure on Barca, who dismantled Deportivo La Coruna 8-0.

Saturday will see Atletico host Malaga, which is followed by matches against Rayo Vallecano, Levante and Celta Vigo.