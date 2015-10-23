Alonso: I was right to leave Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso is confident he was right to leave Real Madrid for Bayern Munich last year.

The 33-year-old moved to the Allianz Arena in August 2014 after five years in the Spanish capital, winning the Bundesliga title last season under Pep Guardiola.

Alonso maintains the time was right to opt for a new challenge and denies he is considering bringing his playing career to an end in the near future.

"I think so," he told Bayern's official website when asked if he felt he had made the right decision. "I've really enjoyed being at the club so far. It's an excellent experience for me and I still hope to have more success this season than last.

"I feel as good as I have done before and I enjoy every minute on the pitch. If that wasn't the case, it would be the moment to stop. "

Alonso has now set his sights on emulating former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf by winning the Champions League with three different clubs.

"To win the Champions League with Bayern would be very special for me," said Alonso, who lifted the trophy in 2005 with Liverpool and 2014 with Madrid.

"It would be the third team I've won the trophy with, something that only Clarence Seedorf has managed to do to date.

"It would be something very special [to face Madrid], something exciting. I wore the white jersey for five years and I still have a close relationship with the club, and with the people there, just as I do with Liverpool."