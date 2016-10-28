Alonso lauds Klopp for embracing Liverpool culture

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso has lavished praise on manager Jurgen Klopp for embracing the culture at Anfield.

A replacement for Brendan Rodgers in October last year, Klopp was an immediate fan favourite but the charismatic German appears to be making his mark on Liverpool in his first full season at the helm.

With his thrilling end-to-end football, described as "heavy metal" in his own words, Liverpool are third in the Premier League - level on points with table-topping Manchester City and Arsenal.

And Bayern Munich veteran Alonso, who won the Champions League with Liverpool during a five-year spell on Merseyside, has been impressed with the 49-year-old.

"It was a big boost for the city and the club to have such a prestigious manager wanting to manage Liverpool," he told the BBC.

"He has embraced the culture of Liverpool, the tradition but also the hunger to deliver and to do something important."

With 20 goals in nine matches, Liverpool are the Premier League's best attacking side, along with City, and Alonso added: "They are so, so enjoyable to watch and they are [involved] in great games.

"They have beaten Arsenal in London and Chelsea in London as well."

Liverpool are away to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.