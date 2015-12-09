Alonso not leaving Bayern – Rummenigge

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge wants Xabi Alonso to remain at Bayern Munich, dismissing suggestions he could be set for a move away.

The 34-year-old joined the Bavarian giants from Real Madrid in 2014 and his deal expires at the end of the season.

Although talks over a new contract are yet to be formalised, the Bayern chief executive insists Alonso will still be at the Allianz Arena next term.

"Recently, I had a talk with Xabi. He feels very good at Bayern Munich and in the city of Munich too," Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

"He signalled to me he is interested in staying in Munich. Rumours he would plan to leave are wrong."

Alonso says no decision has been made about his future, but suggested the signs are pointing towards extending his deal.

"I have not made a decision yet, neither for Bayern nor against," the midfielder added. "Even concerning the end of my career I have not set a limit.

"I am pleased about the positive signals. I am happy to be at the club.

"I can feel the respect, this is important. Now we will see what happens."