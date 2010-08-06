Altidore and Gonzalez added to USA squad

Villarreal striker Jozy Altidore, who played in all four U.S. games at the World Cup in South Africa, was recalled after Jones, who has not played a competitive match in over a year because of a shin injury, chose to skip the match and remain with his club side Schalke 04.

Gonzalez, last season's Major League Soccer rookie of the year, gets the chance to earn his first international cap after centre-back Marshall also pulled out.

He is one of just three players in the squad who were not in South Africa for the World Cup, joining Anderlecht midfielder Sacha Kljestan and Alejandro Bedoya, of Swedish club Orebro.

The game on August 10 is being held at the New Meadowlands stadium in East Rutherford and more than 58,000 tickets have already been sold.

New Brazil coach Mano Menezes made wholesale changes to his squad with only four survivors from the World Cup.

Dani Alves, Ramires, Thiago Silva and Robinho were the only members of Menezes' squad who were in South Africa, where Brazil lost in the quarter-finals to Netherlands.

