Aluko back in Hull squad after long layoff

The Nigerian forward has been sidelined since October due to an Achilles problem he sustained in a 2-1 defeat at Everton.

Aluko featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday and Hull manager Steve Bruce has revealed the former Rangers man will be in contention to face Gus Poyet's side this weekend.

Bruce said: "We think he's ready and Sone, certainly in his mind, thinks he's ready so he'll be a part of the squad for Saturday.

"When we saw Sone in the team at the start of the season, we realised what a good player he is.

"We hope that he can stay injury free. We've tried to do everything we can in terms of nursing him back to where he should be."

It will be the first time Bruce has returned to the Stadium of Light since he was sacked by Sunderland in November 2011.

But the former Manchester United defender insists he has long since put that disappointment behind him.

He said: "As far as I'm concerned it's gone.

"In football management, we've just been joking about it beforehand, we can joke about it but when it happens it disappoints you. But it's gone for me.

"I've been here now nearly a couple of years, there's been two or three managers at Sunderland since I left and I think let's get on with our lives.

"I'm looking forward to it, but I'm only looking forward to it if we win."

Jake Livermore is back in contention for the clash at the Stadium of Light after being ineligible to face his parent club Tottenham last weekend, but Allan McGregor is suspended and James Chester (hamstring) remains sidelined.