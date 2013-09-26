Aluko confident on new Hull City deal

The 24-year-old penned a two-year deal at Hull in July 2012 after his contract at Scottish side Rangers had expired.

Aluko was a key member of Steve Bruce's squad that earned promotion from the Championship last term, and has made a bright start to life in the Premier League, scoring the winner in the club's 3-2 victory at Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Nigerian's contract has now entered its final year, but he is eager to remain at The KC Stadium and feels confident there will be no hitch in discussions over an extension.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "We have just started talking. The focus is on games and getting fit again.

"I am sure it will get done. No doubt it will drag on, as negotiations do, but I am relaxed about it.

"It's football so nothing would surprise you but I am sure it will get done.

"I am enjoying my football, I love the team and the stage we're on. It is more than a dream to play on this stage and I just want to be fit and enjoy the games."