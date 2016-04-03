Alvarez hoping for long-term Sampdoria stay

Ricardo Alvarez hopes to secure a long-term stay at Sampdoria following his arrival in January.

Alvarez joined the Genoa-based side on a six-month contract as a free agent after a legal dispute between Inter and Sunderland, where he spent last season on loan, left him without a club.

The 27-year-old is keen to move and get his career back on track, and hopes to remain at Sampdoria beyond this season.

"It's something that is between Inter and Sunderland, luckily I found Sampdoria who were willing to give me a chance," Alvarez told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"It was tough being without a club for six months and nobody was really thinking about me. Luckily I had my family and Velez Sarsfield, who gave me an opportunity to train with them.

"These are all things that have helped me grow and made me who I am. I've learned to look out for myself more.

"Let's just focus on finishing the season well. My hope is to remain here where I am happy."

Alvarez is yet to score in nine top-flight appearances for Sampdoria, and he admits he needs to become more confident in front of goal.

The Argentina international is targeting a maiden strike in Sunday's meeting with Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

"It's true but I haven't played a lot. It is something I have to improve on as I have to shoot even if it isn't a perfect opportunity," added Alvarez.

"I have to think more like a forward and maybe I will score in Florence, and then I will dedicate it to president Massimo Ferrero who always asks me to score."