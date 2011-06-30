Alvarez reveals Arsenal dream

The 23-year-old has been rumoured to be on his way to Emirates Stadium for some time, but negotiations are believed to have advanced and Alvarez recently revealed on Twitter that he is desperate to make the move to North London.

“I would love to play for Arsenal, it would be a dream for me,” he told his followers.

“God willing it will happen!”

With reports that Cesc Fabregas’ return to Barcelona is edging closer by the day and speculation mounting surrounding potential bids from Manchester City and Manchester United for Samir Nasri, a deal for Alvarez may help persuade fans and players alike that the Gunners will still be able to challenge for honours next season.

The Velez Sarsfield playmaker, who has made just 44 appearances in his senior career so far, could be seen as an ideal replacement for Arsenal’s outgoing skipper, and at 6ft 2in tall he would certainly provide more of a physical presence in the middle of the park.

Roma and Palermo were both reportedly interested in taking the £12 million-rated Alvarez to Italy, but appear to have conceded defeat with Palermo’s president, Maurizio Zamparini, even commenting that the Argentinian is already an Arsenal player.

“At this moment he has already signed for Arsenal,” he is said to have told Radio Kiss Kiss.

Arsenal’s first transfer of the summer, 19-year-old Carl Jenkinson from Charlton, failed to capture the imagination of fans, but Alvarez’s arrival would provide a welcome boost as doubts persist over the futures of Fabregas, Nasri and Gael Clichy.

