Alves agent talks down Premier League move

Reported interested from Chelsea and Manchester City had fuelled speculation of potential bids for the right-back, but those reports appear to be wide of the mark.

Alves, whose current deal expires in 2012, has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in recent weeks, with reports claiming a £25m deal was tabled from Manchester City for the 27-year-old.

The marauding right-back has stalled on a new contract in the past, and suggestions had arisen that the Catalan giants may cash in on the Brazilian rather than risk losing him on a free at the end of his contract.

But the player’s agent, Joaquin Macanas, dismissed reports today of an imminent move to England.

Macanas told Spanish Sport: “No English clubs have contacted me to present an offer.

“Reports of interest from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are not true.”

It has been alleged that Alves and his representatives have used the reported £25m offer from Manchester City as a bargaining chip for an improved contract at The Nou Camp.

Barcelona have been frustrated in their attempts to tie down the talented Brazilian and are believed to have tabled their final contract offer for Alves, who can begin talking to other clubs in 12 months should a new deal not be agreed before then.



By Ben McAleer