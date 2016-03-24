Alves wary of 'spectacular' Suarez

Brazil goalkeeper Diego Alves warned his team about the threat "spectacular" Uruguay forward Luis Suarez will pose.

Suarez makes his international return in a World Cup qualifier on Friday as Oscar Tabarez's men eye a fourth win in five.

Alves said the Barcelona star was in such incredible form that his side would have to prepare specifically for the 29-year-old.

"Of course we have to take special care with him," the Valencia shot-stopper said.

"He lives a spectacular moment."

Alves said he regularly saw the world's best attacking talent in La Liga, pinpointing Barca's brilliant trio.

"The most difficult front that I had to face are [Lionel] Messi, Suarez and Neymar," Alves said.