Alves wary of 'spectacular' Suarez
Uruguay star Luis Suarez is set for special attention when he makes his return against Brazil.
Brazil goalkeeper Diego Alves warned his team about the threat "spectacular" Uruguay forward Luis Suarez will pose.
Suarez makes his international return in a World Cup qualifier on Friday as Oscar Tabarez's men eye a fourth win in five.
Alves said the Barcelona star was in such incredible form that his side would have to prepare specifically for the 29-year-old.
"Of course we have to take special care with him," the Valencia shot-stopper said.
"He lives a spectacular moment."
Alves said he regularly saw the world's best attacking talent in La Liga, pinpointing Barca's brilliant trio.
"The most difficult front that I had to face are [Lionel] Messi, Suarez and Neymar," Alves said.
