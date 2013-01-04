Amalfitano injury adds to Marseille woes

Amalfitano has added his name to a list of missing players with centre-back Nicolas Nkoulou, right-back Rod Fanni and forward Jordan Ayew all suspended for the game against the 2009 winners.

Record 10-times winners Marseille were already without midfielder Andre Ayew, who has suffered a minor foot problem.

The Ghanaian is to join his national team to prepare for this month's Africa Cup of Nations as will Algerian recruit Foued Kadir, signed this week from Valenciennes.