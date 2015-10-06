Amalfitano released by West Ham

Morgan Amalfitano has left West Ham United by mutual consent, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 30-year-old had been frozen out of first-team duties by manager Slaven Bilic after a breach of club discipline earlier this year.

Amalfitano was ordered to stay away from West Ham training in August after he clashed with Bilic following his failure to attend a team meeting and has not featured outside of the ill-fated Europa League qualifying campaign this term.

And West Ham have subsequently agreed to cancel the former Marseille man's contract, stating on Tuesday: "West Ham United can confirm that Morgan Amalfitano has left the Club by mutual consent.

"The 30-year-old midfielder has departed the club after 13 months at the Boleyn Ground, in which he made 32 appearances and scored three goals.

"The Hammers would like to thank Morgan for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well in his future career."

Bilic explained earlier this year that he considered Amalfitano's exclusion from the squad as essential to sustain dressing-room harmony.

"I said what I said. I have to protect the team," he said.

"These things are not new in any football club. My first job is to keep the team as a unit in the best possible way.

"If I feel someone is damaging it, I have to react.

"It was no brawl in front of the players, it was a quiet meeting when I explained the situation. I had to do it."