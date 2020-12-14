AmaZulu unveil Benni McCarthy as new head coach

AmaZulu have confirmed the appointment of former Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old will now take over the held of Usuthu by replacing Ayanda Dlamini, who recently voluntarily stepped down from his head-coaching role at the club with immediate effect.

As a result, Dlamini has since been reassigned to the role of coach within the club’s development ranks.

This will be McCarthy's second coaching stint, having last coached Cape Town City from June 2017 before parting ways with the club in November 2019.

