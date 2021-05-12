AmaZulu’s Benni, Mothwa wins monthly DStv Premiership awards

AmaZulu duo Benni McCarthy and Veli Mothwa has been named as the DStv Premiership Coach and Player of the Month for the month of March/April.

McCarthy has been recognised for AmaZulu’s near-perfect Dstv Premiership record in March/April by claiming the DStv Premiership Coach of the Month.

His trusted shot-stopper, Veli Mothwa, bagged the DStv Premiership Player of the Month award for his stellar performance between the stick for Usuthu.

McCarthy’s Usuthu began the month of March with a 1-0 victory over SuperSport United and went on to further triumph in six more games and played to a draw against defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns – the only game they failed to score in out of eight outings.

During this period, AmaZulu scored an impressive 13 goals and conceded only twice.

This is the second award in successive months for McCarthy since he returned to the DStv Premiership late last year and is only the second coach to be honoured this season, with only Swallows FC coach Brandon Truter winning in October/November and December/January.

Mothwa, who joined Usuthu from Chippa United in the first round, has been a rock in the last line of defence for the eThekwini-based side, producing several match-winning performances and keeping six clean sheets in his side’s eight games during this period. The 30-year old Mothwa also received a well-deserved call up to the national team in March.

McCarthy and Mothwa was selected by a combination of votes from a panel of local football experts made up of commentators, presenters, online and print media and radio broadcasters.

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi and Manqoba Mngqithi, co-coach of Mamelodi Sundowns together with the AmaZulu duo of Thapelo Xoki and Augustine Mulenga received great praise for their league performances during the period as well.

Meanwhile, Samir Nurkovic got the nod from football supporters for the DStv Premiership Goal of the Month award, also for March/April. His brilliantly taken overhead kick goal in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 victory during the Soweto Derby in March, saw him bag the award.