Amiens president points finger at Lille ultras
Lille fans have been blamed after a safety barrier collapsed at the game with Amiens on Saturday.
Amiens president Bernard Joannin has pointed the finger of blame squarely at Lille fans after a safety barrier collapsed during Saturday's Ligue 1 game at the Stade de la Licorne.
Twenty six fans were injured, four seriously, following the incident that occurred shortly after Fode Ballo-Toure had put Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead in the 15th minute.
Lille fans rushed down to the front of their section to celebrate with the visiting players, prompting a safety barrier to give way, hurling people into a concreted area behind the advertising hoardings.
Emergency services were swiftly on the scene to attend to the injured, with the match later abandoned.
At a hastily-arranged press conference, Joannin was clear in his thoughts, telling reporters: "Football must be a celebration and the police warned us that 200 very angry ultras were in the section reserved for Lille fans and they launched themselves in a disorderly way - more than 500 people - on this barrier which was in perfect condition."
Lille's fans celebrated so hard that the stadium barrier collapses. Initial reports suggest - thankfully - that no one is seriously injured. September 30, 2017
Unsurprisngly, the Lille contingent saw it differently, director general Marc Ingla tweeting: "We are thinking first and foremost of our supporters.
"But LOSC have the right to question the conditions and security proposed for our supporters by the club and stadium in Amiens."
2. Le LOSC a le droit de interroger sur les conditions d'accueil et sécurité proposées pour nos supporters par le Club et le Stade d'AmiensSeptember 30, 2017
