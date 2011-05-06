Ancelotti and Odemwingie honoured for April

Ancelotti picks up a second Barclays Manager of the Month Award in a row after his Chelsea side continued their outstanding form throughout April to battle their way back into the Barclays Premier League title race.

The reigning Barclays Premier League champions took 16 points from a possible 18 to cut the gap on leaders Manchester United to just three points heading into the final weeks of the season. A hard-fought draw at Stoke City was followed by wins at home to Wigan Athletic and away at West Bromwich Albion.

Ancelotti’s men then stretched their winning run to five games with three consecutive home wins over Birmingham City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, and will take considerable momentum into their pivotal clash with the league leaders at Old Trafford this weekend.

The Italian receives the award for the third time this season and the fourth time in his Barclays Premier League career.

Odemwingie has been rewarded for his fantastic form by being named the Barclays Player of the Month for April, the second time that the Nigerian has won the award this season.

Odemwingie has been a key figure in new boss Roy Hodgson’s recent revival of the Baggies, and his goal scoring exploits have all but secured the club’s place in the Barclays Premier League next season.

He began the month with a superb performance against Liverpool, winning two penalties to set up a 2-1 victory against his manager’s former team. The striker then had a hand in all three of his side’s goals in a thrilling 3-2 win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, scoring once and setting up two more.

His outstanding form continued with goals against Chelsea and Tottenham, and he rounded off April by scoring a vital equaliser in a 2-1 victory against local rivals Aston Villa at The Hawthorns.

The decisions were made by the Barclays Awards Panel, which includes representatives from football’s governing bodies, the media and fans.