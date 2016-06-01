Ancelotti: Chelsea are getting a top coach in Conte. He will succeed

Current Italy coach Conte will head to Stamford Bridge following Euro 2016, having previously led Juve to three successive Serie A titles from 2012-14.

And Ancelotti, who won the Premier League and FA Cup during the first of two seasons in west London from 2009-11, is confident that the 46-year-old - who featured in four Champions League finals as a player - can follow in the footsteps of other popular Italian managers at Chelsea over the past 18 years.

Speaking exclusively in the July 2016 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, the new Bayern Munich boss says: “Conte is a hard worker: really serious, really professional and always focused on his job. Chelsea are getting a top manager who will look at all the little details.

“Coming to England from Italy, he will find a different world: less pressure, no violence, a great atmosphere, full stadiums – just totally different from Italy at this moment. He can definitely be a success at Chelsea.

“The club has a lucky relationship with Italians. There was Gianluca Vialli, me, and then Roberto Di Matteo, who helped them to win the Champions League.”

Despite winning the Double in 2009/10, a trophyless campaign meant the affable Ancelotti had been sacked a year later, less than two hours after the Blues’ final match of the season - a 1-0 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park.

Nevertheless, the three-time Champions League-winning coach insists he would happily return to Stamford Bridge in the future, and denied that he was contacted about replacing Jose Mourinho last term.

“Did Chelsea ask me to return to the club last year? No, no. But I would have no problem going back to Chelsea. My experience with Chelsea, and in English football, was fantastic.”

