In the mag: Euro 2016's headline makers! Copa America preview! Carlo Ancelotti One-on-One!

First Michel Platini, then Zinedine Zidane - now it's over to you, Paul Pogba. France have tasted victory in their last two tournaments on home soil thanks to the performances of an attacking midfielder who plays for Juventus, and Pogba could continue that trend at Euro 2016.

FFT tells the story of this summer's poster boy as part of our cover feature on the stars of Euro 2016 - the tournament that will be the greatest show on Earth (yes, even better than the World Cup).

Can Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic succeed in their final bid for glory? Are Germany still cool after problems on-field wobbles and an off-field scandal? And can Jamie Vardy light up the tournament? We think he can, as we explain why he's much more than just a supersub.

We also reveal what Antonio Conte will bring to Chelsea - once he's won Euro 2016 with Italy, of course - and we speak to Cesc Fabregas about Spain's hopes for a third successive European Championship crown.

Euro 2016 isn't the only tournament starting this month, and you get two previews for the price of one in the latest issue of FFT. It's time for the Copa America Centenario, 100 years after the first tournament in 1916. Just to confuse everybody, they've decided to hold it outside of South America, in the United States. Six countries from the CONCACAF region will take part in a 16-team tournament, the biggest Copa America ever.

We have 13 pages previewing the tournament - including an exclusive interview with Javier Hernandez on Mexico, Manchester United and how his international career has only deepened his love for romantic comedies. Willian and Hulk also tell us why it's wrong to call the current Brazilian side the worst in the history of the Selecao, while Jorge Sampaoli explains how he won Copa America with Chile in 2015. FFT also speak to people in Haiti as we look at the team who survived an earthquake to reach Copa America.

This month's One-on-One is with Carlo Ancelotti, the new man at the helm at Bayern Munich following the departure of Pep Guardiola, and the man who delivered La Decima to Real Madrid. Oh, and he won four European Cups with Milan, two as a player, two as a manager. And the Premier League as Chelsea boss. Ancelotti fields your questions on life at Stamford Bridge, Istanbul, Zlatan's ego and, er, Star Trek.

Kosovo were recently admitted to both UEFA and FIFA - had it happened sooner, the line-ups for this summer's clash between Switzerland and Albania could have been very different. With Xherdan Shaqiri, Granit Xhaka & Co. at their disposal, perhaps Kosovo could have been heading to France. We speak to Arsenal new boy Xhaka plus Swiss team-mate Valon Behrami, Albania skipper Lorik Cana and Manchester City's Kosovo international Bersant Celina to find out what the future holds for UEFA's newest nation.

The Netherlands will be watching Euro 2016 on TV after somehow failing to qualify for the biggest European Championships ever. Where did it all go wrong for the former masters of Total Football? FFT investigates.

It's been a largely uneventful year for Leicester City - apart from winning the Premier League, that is. We speak to Foxes fans to find out the highlights of their incredible, unforgettable season.

Heard about the league where every single match takes place in one stadium? The same stadium where there's a runway to an international airport at one end, and a massive rock at the other? FFT jetted out to Gibraltar and one of the most curious venues in world football to witness a weekend of top flight action - five matches, four days, one pitch. And if that wasn't already weird enough, we witnessed one striker score 11 goals in a 16-1 victory, after their hapless opponents managed to go through four different goalkeepers.

Plus in Action Replay, we look at the career of Reynald Pedros, once spoken about in the same breath as French team-mate Zizou, but made into a pariah after missing a penalty in the semi-finals of Euro 96.

Alan Shearer is the interviewee in The Games That Changed My Life, Ryan Bertrand explains why he's never eaten dog biscuits and David James tells us about his new role starring in a Serbian music video.

Dimitri Payet outlines the secrets of how to be a perfect playmaker in Performance, Jordan Henderson talks us through his training diary and there are also tips from Filipe Luis and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The July 2016 issue of FourFourTwo was brought to you by Carlo Ancelotti, Alan Shearer, Granit Xhaka, Javier Hernandez, Cesc Fabregas, Dimitri Payet, Hulk, Jorge Sampaoli, Ryan Bertrand, Willian, Jordan Henderson, Filipe Luis, David James, Karel Poborsky, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Valon Behrami, Jason Wilcox, Amadeo Carrizo, Pedro Carrion, Lorik Cana, Lee Casciaro, Reynald Pedros, Vojislav Dragovic, Duckens Nazon, Liam Walker, Stewart Robson, Roberto Palacios, Matt Reoch, Leonel Saint-Preux, Bersant Celina, Mick McElwee, Matt Cafer, Stuart Tomlinson and John Charles. No, not that John Charles, the John Charles who's president of Manchester United. No, not that Manchester United, the Manchester United of Gibraltar. Make sure you get your hands on a copy today. Order this issue here or SUBSCRIBE to receive FourFourTwo every month.