Ancelotti confident in Real's chances

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is confident his team can achieve their "dream" of playing in another UEFA Champions League final.

The La Liga giants were drawn on Friday to face Juventus in the semi-finals of Europe's premier club competition.

Ancelotti said there were no easy opponents come the last four, but hopes the defending champions can reach their second straight final.

"At this stage of the competition, every opponent is difficult," the Italian said.

"Juventus is a club with a legendary history, they are back in the semi-finals in this competition after 12 years. I think they have had a good season.

"They are almost the champions in the Italian league, so they can be focused on European competition.

"I think we have the confidence to follow our dream that is to play another final after last year."

Real edged past city rivals Atletico Madrid 1-0 in the quarter-finals thanks to a Javier Hernandez winner at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti, who has been under pressure, said his team needed to be at their best to get past Juve.

"If we want to win this game, we need the best Real Madrid … the Real Madrid that played against Atletico, with the same effort and skill," he said.

"We are confident."