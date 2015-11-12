Ancelotti denies Liverpool talks

Carlo Ancelotti has denied holding talks with Liverpool to replace Brendan Rodgers in October, though the former Chelsea manager would like to return to the Premier League.

Ancelotti was reportedly sounded out by Liverpool before the Anfield hierarchy appointed Jurgen Klopp last month.

But the 56-year-old Italian - on a break after he was sacked by Real Madrid at the end of the 2014-15 season - said he did not speak with the Merseyside club.

"I would like to come back to work in England," Ancelotti told the Daily Mail.

"I love the football here, I still have a house in London, and I would like to be with a team that is competitive in England and in Europe.

"I think Liverpool are a good team. They have some really good young players — [Philippe] Coutinho, [Roberto] Firmino, [Christian] Benteke. If they can find an experienced player like [Steven] Gerrard or [Jamie] Carragher — an example to the squad — I think they can be really competitive.

"But I did not speak with them. If I spoke with them I can say "yes", but no, I did not."

When asked if his advisers had spoken with Liverpool, Ancelotti added: "No. They made the right appointment in Klopp.

"He is a good manager. With the best managers you see their identity in their team. Klopp's [Borussia] Dortmund team had a very strong identity."

