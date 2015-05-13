Ancelotti to discuss Real future

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is set for crunch talks over his future following his side's UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Juventus.

The defending champions moved ahead on away goals courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half penalty, but were ultimately undone by former Real man Alvaro Morata, who struck after 57 minutes to send Juve into the final as 3-2 aggregate winners.

Real's European shortcomings compound a miserable period for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit, with hopes of winning La Liga all but ended by a 2-2 draw with Valencia on Saturday.

"We have 15 days to work, two games," Ancelotti told Sky Sports. "After that we can have a talk with the club."

But Ancelotti refused to be critical of his players following their Champions League elimination.

"We played at our best but we were unlucky," he added. "We had a lot of opportunities but we were unlucky.

"We had a a lot of chances to score a second but we were not able to."

Commenting on the performance of Gareth Bale, who was subjected to heavy criticism for his first-leg showing and missed numerous opportunities to force extra time on Wednesday, Ancelotti remarked: "He played better, he worked hard - as did the team - but it was not enough."