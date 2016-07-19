Ancelotti dismisses Sane talk

Carlo Ancelotti has poured cold water on speculation linking Bayern Munich with a move for Leroy Sane and insisted "we do not need new players for this season".

Schalke midfielder Sane was reportedly close to joining Manchester City last week but the player's father Souleyman Sane said on Monday that Bayern and Real Madrid were still in the mix.

Ancelotti, speaking ahead of his Allianz Arena bow against City and his Bayern predecessor Pep Guardiola on Wednesday, is happy with his current options.

He told reporters: "The team is very good. All positions are well staffed and we do not need new players for this season.

"We have very good young players here. You have to give them the opportunity to show it and to gain experience."

Ancelotti spoke highly of Guardiola but insisted he would not be asking the former Barcelona boss for advice on his return to Bavaria, adding: "I have a very good relationship with Pep. We are both coaches and we know how hard our job is. He did an excellent job at Bayern. I wish him and his team the very best for the upcoming season.

"I have not spoken to Guardiola but tomorrow we will meet. I don't think we will talk about the team, I know my team quite well, I do not need advice.

"The Guardiola style at Bayern was successful and I hope the players do not forget it. But every coach has his own style and I want to implement my own ideas this season and transfer them to the players."

Ancelotti offered no update on Mario Gotze with Bayern and Borussia Dortmund in talks over a return to Signal Iduna Park for the Germany international.

The Italian said: "There is no news. He will still be a Bayern player when he comes back after his holiday on August 5. He will be treated the same, he's a fantastic player, he has done a good job at Bayern and will do in the future. "