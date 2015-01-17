Ancelotti eager to shrug off Copa del Rey exit

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged his side to shrug off their Copa del Rey elimination at Atletico Madrid's hands and focus on La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Ancelotti's men visit neighbours Getafe on Sunday keen to bounce back after succumbing 4-2 on aggregate to fierce city rivals Atletico on Thursday.

A 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu ended Real's hopes of retaining the Copa crown, but Ancelotti is only looking ahead.

"We have paid for some errors that have not allowed us to progress in the cup," Ancelotti said.

"We're sorry because it was a goal for the club.

"Last year we won it and we're sorry. But we have to look forward. We are in two competitions.

"We have a month to strengthen our position in the league, try to get more points against our rivals and then also the Champions League."

Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo conceded that he is playing with pain in the aftermath of the draw with Atletico.

But Ancelotti has insisted that he does not need to make changes ahead of the trip to Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

"The team is doing well physically. There are some players who must get better though," he added.

"Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos have played more than anyone because they are important. They are fine physically.

"Right now, there doesn't need to be any rotations because the team is OK."