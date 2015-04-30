Ancelotti 'happy' for Ronaldo's goal drought to continue

Cristiano Ronaldo does not have to score again this season to make coach Carlo Ancelotti happy, according to the Real Madrid boss.

Ronaldo was not on the scoresheet in Real's 3-0 win over Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, marking three games in all competitions in which the Portuguese star has not struck.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner showed signs of frustration when Alvaro Arbeloa tapped in for Real's third goal on Wednesday, as he was waiting just behind his team-mate to convert into the empty net.

Coming into the fixture, Ronaldo had scored five out of the past seven times he faced Almeria.

"I'm not worried for Cristiano because he's fine," Ancelotti said.

"He recovered very well and he is not tired. He's fresh.

"It's true that he didn't score today even though he tried so much.

"He worked well, showing freshness. If he didn't score today, it means he will do so on Saturday."

Even if Ancelotti's prediction Ronaldo will score at Sevilla does not come to fruition it will not bother the Italian.

"In my opinion if Cristiano doesn't score any more goals in the remainder of the season I will be happy," Ancelotti said of Ronaldo, who has scored 40 goals in Spanish competitions and another 10 in Europe this term.

"He's already scored 50. I never had a striker that scored 50 goals."

Ancelotti said a decision was still to be made on attacker Gareth Bale's fitness, while Karim Benzema is in line to take on Juventus in their UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg in Italy on May 5.

"Bale worked away from the group. It's likely he will train tomorrow [Thursday] with the group. We'll see tomorrow morning," he said.

"Karim keeps working individually also. His condition is improving a lot. We think he can travel to Turin."