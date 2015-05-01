Ancelotti hits out at Ronaldo boo boys

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has hit out at a section of the club's fans who booed Cristiano Ronaldo during Wednesday's 3-0 La Liga victory over Almeria.

Ronaldo failed to find the net during that comfortable victory, leaving him without a goal in three matches.

The Ballon d'Or holder showed signs of frustration when Alvaro Arbeloa tapped in for Real's third goal, as he was waiting just behind his team-mate to convert into the empty net.

Further examples of perceived selfishness drew negative attention from spectators at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Ancelotti insists they should be grateful for the 50 goals he has scored this term.

"He has scored all those goals because he has character and he always wants to improve," Ancelotti said.

"That is the reason he has scored so many goals for such a long time.

"I don't understand people in the Bernabeu who boo Cristiano."