Ancelotti hopes another week of training can help Everton ‘improve quickly’

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is hoping another week of training – without the distractions of the previous seven days – will help him further implement his methods.

A Richarlison goal late in the first half was enough for a 1-0 win over Brighton, securing the Italian’s third win in four Premier League matches since taking over last month.

The result helped, in part, to erase some of the memories of the previous week’s humiliation by Liverpool’s second string in the FA Cup at Anfield.

That led to fans turning up at the training ground wanting to speak to the players, and midfielder Fabian Delph getting dragged into an online argument which, ultimately, led to him being booed when he came on as a second-half substitute.

But a rise to 11th in the table, level on points with Arsenal, has lifted spirits again and Ancelotti will start to work on making his side more consistent.

“This is part of my job to give continuity to the team because I think this team can be competitive with more continuity and more intensity in the game and playing better,” he said.

“But we have time to work. The fact that we don’t have a game in this period during the week can help us to improve quickly.

“To be a manager is a challenge every week; every game is a challenge.

“We have difficulties but this is normal, but in the last games, and also before I was here, the team is doing really well.”

The same cannot be said of Brighton, who have just one win in their last eight matches.

They have scored seven goals in that period and manager Graham Potter admits not taking their chances – substitute Glenn Murray missed a good chance to equalise late on – is frustrating.

“Yes, it’s a concern but that’s the challenge of the Premier League, you’re playing against Premier League defenders,” he said.

“We have to try to help our players get to make the most of those situations. If you look at the (Everton) goal, the difference is a real bit of high quality.

“Maybe that’s the difference between the two teams in the end in terms of the scoreline. It is something we have to keep working on.”